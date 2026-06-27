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Six military lawmakers of China stripped off their posts amid Xi Jinping's deepening anti-corruption drive

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 22:13 IST | Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 22:13 IST
Six military lawmakers of China stripped off their posts amid Xi Jinping's deepening anti-corruption drive

Chinese President Xi Jinping

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Scores of senior officials and top generals have been investigated, removed and purged under the anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping.

Six military lawmakers of China, former financial regulator head Li Yunze and ​Politburo member Ma Xingrui were stripped of their posts in the ‌National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, reported state-run Xinhua news agency. The notice from the ​National People's Congress Standing Committee, provided no ​reason for the dismissals.

Scores of senior officials and top generals have been investigated, removed and purged under the anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping.

According to the notice, the removed military lawmakers include General ​Xu Xueqiang, who has been the head of the Equipment Development ‌Department ⁠of the Central Military Commission, that shoulders the responsibility of overseeing the development, acquisition and testing of equipment for the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

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Xu has also served as the commander-in-chief of ​China's Manned ⁠Space Programme since 2022.

Other military lawmakers to have been removed from their position are, General Li Fengbiao, whoserved as political ​commissar of the PLA Western Theatre Command, ⁠General Guo Puxiao, who had been the political commissar of the PLA Air Force, as well as the ⁠Eastern ​Theatre Command's Wang Kangping, Cyberspace Force's ​Zhang Minghua, and the Army's Yin Hongxing.

Last month, a Chinese court gave two former defense ministers suspended death sentences for corruption. Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by a military court.

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This means that the death sentences given to the two defence ministers for bribery will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, with no chance of sentence reduction or parole.

Wei, 72, served as defense minister from 2018 to 2023. Li then took over as the defence minister in 2023 but stayed in the position for only eight months as he suddenly disappeared from public life, sparking speculation of his removal. Later both were placed under investigation by the military’s anti-graft arm.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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