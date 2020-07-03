China bans Xi's lookalike for 'violating leader's looks'. Yes, you read that right

Looks like China is on a banning spree. Beijing has also tried to silence another voice.

The latest addition to the list is Liu Kequin albeit he is not a journalist. He is a musician.

China is scared of him because he looks like President Xi Jinping.

Kequin is an opera singer in Berlin, but the musician can no longer play for his followers in China. He has been blocked from the country.

And his fault lies in his stars. Or maybe his DNA.

According to Beijing, the resemblance is offensive. Liu has been accused of 'violating the leader's looks'.

But guess nothing can be done now. Maybe Xi can hire him as his doppelganger. Many successful leaders have had one, if not more.

But then again "successful" is the operative term.

Here's hoping someone reminds Xi Jinping of the jailed gene-editing scientist. Enough said!



