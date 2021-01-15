China allows entry to WHO COVID-19 probe official after negative test

Chinese authorities on Friday allowed one British expert from the World Health Organization's (WHO) coronavirus probe team to enter the country after he re-tested negative for the disease.

Watch:

Two WHO members were held back in Singapore after they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The 13-member WHO team arrived in Wuhan on Thursday and were put on quarantine for two weeks. The team, however, began virtual meetings with Chinese officials from the hotel.

Peter Daszak, a zoologist, said: "Team now undergoing the mandatory 14 days quarantine & being treated very well by our hosts. Work begins today, day 1 in teleconference. Meetings with China team."

Finally here in Wuhan! Team now undergoing the mandatory 14 days quarantine & being treated very well by our hosts. Work begins today, day 1, in teleconf. mtgs w/ China team. https://t.co/gi7Mjr1iBf — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) January 15, 2021 ×

Chinese officials have ensured heavy security around the hotel and cordoning off the area as experts begin their work into the origins of the virus.

The WHO experts are due to visit the market including hospitals and research institutes where the first human cases of the disease were detected in late 2019.

China had earlier barred entry of WHO officials which had attracted the UN bodies chief Tedros' ire.

China has been hit by new surges in the northern part of the country in recent weeks over a year after the outbreak. At least 20 million people are in some form of lockdown in north China with Hebei province becoming the new focus of attention.

China had reported the first case of the virus to the WHO on December 31, 2019 with the first official death reported on January 11, 2020. On Thursday, China reported the first death due to the virus in eight months shocking several in the country.

China has placed the official death count due to the virus at 4,635.