China stops two WHO COVID-19 probe experts after they develop IgM antibodies

China on Thursday disallowed two members of the World Health Organization(WHO) from travelling to Wuhan after they were detected with IgM antibodies as other experts arrived in the country to investigate the origins of coronavirus.

The two WHO members tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies in blood-based serology tests during transit to Singapore. The WHO team which arrived in China will head into two weeks quarantine before they begin their investigation.

The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today.



The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2021 ×

"Two scientists are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID19," the UN body said.

The WHO said that all team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to travelling.

The UN health body said two members had tested positive for IgM antibodies. WHO added all members were negative for PCR, which determines whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19.

IgM antibodies are usually the first antibodies produced by the immune system when a virus attacks. When the IgM is detected, the person could still be infected or may recently have recovered from coronavirus.

WHO said the rest of the international team of 13 scientists arrived in Wuhan today. WHO informed the two were currently being retested for IgM as well as IgG antibodies.