Chile protests: Death toll climbs to 29 

At least one more death has been reported in the latest wave of protests in Chile, thereby taking the death toll 29, news agency AFP reported quoting National Institute of Human Rights (NHRI).

The fresh wave of protest in Chile is been dubbed as the most severe outbreak of social unrest in the country since the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet nearly three decades ago.

The protesters are opposing President Sebastian Pinera's right-wing government since October.

On Friday, Chilean capital Santiago witnessed a massive rally wherein another casualty was reported, taking the overall death toll to 29.

Meanwhile, President Pinera in an interview said that the videos showing abuse of protesters by Chilean police on social media were "fake news", news agency Reuters reported.

Pinera went on to say that the unrest was being stirred by foreign governments.

The president told CNN Chile in an interview that there had been a "gigantic" disinformation campaign with videos circulating on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that had been "filmed outside of Chile or misrepresented", Reuters reported.

Pinera's claims were met with fury from both his political opponents and members of his governing coalition.

(With inputs from agencies)

