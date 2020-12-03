Child sets new record as she is born from 27-year-old embryo

Molly Gibson was born in October, but it took 27 years for her to come in this world.

Her embryo existed since October 1992 and was frozen until Tina and Ben Gibson of Tennessee, US decided to adopt it in February 2020.

Also read | Baby girl named after internet provider gets 18-years of free WiFi

It is believed that this is the longest-frozen embryo that led to childbirth, with Molly surpassing the record set by her elder sister, Emma.

Also read | Woman in Singapore gives birth to baby with COVID-19 antibodies

"We're over the moon," said Tina, as reported by BBC.

"I still get choked up."

"If you would have asked me five years ago if I would have not just one girl, but two, I would have said you were crazy."

After facing the condition of infertility for five years, Tina's parents came across a story about embryo adoption from a local news station.

"That's the only reason that we share our story. If my parents hadn't seen this on the news then we wouldn't be here," said Tina.

There are an estimated one million frozen human embryos stored in the US currently, as per the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC), a non-profit organisation that stores embryos.

The Gibsons got in touch with NEDC, which then provided them with the embryo so that they can give birth to a child that is not related to them.