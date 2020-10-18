Baby girl named after internet provider gets 18-years of free WiFi

A couple in Switzerland has named their daughter Twifia, after the popular internet provider Twifi, and they have been rewarded with free Wi-Fi for the next 18 years.

Twifi is an internet service provider company in Switzerland which has started a campaign in which couples are being encouraged to name their kids using the brand's name. The campaign is also featured on their website that read, "Simply upload a photo of your child's civil birth certificate. After verification, Twifi will give you 18 years of free internet." (translated text)

The offer was taken up by a couple, aged 30 and 35, who named their daughter Twifia. However, the couple claims that the name didn't sound odd to them. "The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm," the husband said.

The wife, however, said it took her more time, in comparison to her partner, to agree to adding the name 'Twifia' to her daughter's full name. However, she also added that for them the name has a superior meaning too. "For me, the name Twifia also stands for connection in this context. For an eternal bond.

"There are much worse names. And the more often we say 'Twifia', the heartier the name sounds."

Sadly, the couple has decided to stay anonymous as they feel the pressure of being judged for naming their child after a service provider. "We want to remain anonymous to those around us because we don't want to justify ourselves.

"Because the accusation of having sold our child's name hits us very hard. We are also a little ashamed."

The company's owner, Philippe Fotsch, meanwhile has asured people that he will personally pay for their Wi-Fi under this campaign even if his company goes broke or shuts down.