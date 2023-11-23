Chemical spill after Kentucky train derails triggers state of emergency, evacuations

A chemical spill following the derailment of 16 cars of a freight train in the southeastern US state of Kentucky on Wednesday (Nov 22) has sent authorities rushing for evacuations of those who might be impacted by the incident. Following the incident, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Rockcastle County, media reports said citing a statement from his office.

The train involved in the incident belongs to a company named CSX. As per a statement from CSX, the freight railroad company operating in the Eastern United States and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the derailment also involved two molten sulphur cars as well.

Also Read | South Korean court orders Japan to compensate women who worked as sex slaves for Japanese troops

"At approximately 2:23 p.m. today, a CSX train derailed north of Livingston, KY. Preliminary information indicates that at least 16 cars were involved, including two molten sulphur cars that have been breached and have lost some of their contents which is on fire," the company's statement read.

According to company information shared on its website, when molten sulphur burns it releases sulphur dioxide. The company assured that specialised equipment is being deployed to conduct aerial survey of the affected region.

"CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle County emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response. We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," it also added.

Also Read | US warship intercepts and shoots down multiple drones launched from Yemen

The company also urged concerned residents nearby the incident site to make use of the lodging provided by the company in Mt. Vernon, KY.

The team at the company are also joining hands with local restaurants to extend meal support for affected residents. "CSX is covering the cost for both," the official statement by the company read.

Watch | Russia boosts security after Finland shuts border points × Report quoting the governor’s office said that at least one home was evacuated while the teams are working to evacuate more people.

Governor Beshear while sharing the reason for the state emergency said that the move would guarantee that every state resource is in reach to extend help for keeping people safe. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond,” his statement concluded.