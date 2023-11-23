US warship intercepts and shoots down multiple drones launched from Yemen

A US warship, which was patrolling the Red Sea, intercepted multiple drones which were launched from Yemen's Huthi-controlled areas on Thursday (Nov 23), the US Central Command stated.



"On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen," stated CENTCOM, on social media platform X. "The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury," it added.



The Huthis have stated that they are part of an "axis of resistance" of the allies and proxies of Iran retaliating against Israel's war with Hamas.



The Israel-Hamas war has increased the spectre of a broader Middle East conflagration, as the frontier between Israel and Lebanon also witnessing near-daily exchanges of fire.



A series of drones and missiles have been launched by the Huthis in Yemen towards Israel since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.

On Wednesday, Israel stated that it had intercepted a "cruise missile" which was going towards the country's south, a shot which was claimed by the Huthi rebels.



"Our forces launched missiles at various military targets" in southern Israel, stated Yahia Saree, spokesman for the armed wing of the Huthis, on X.



"We will continue to carry out military operations until the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank stops," he further said.

Huthis threaten to target Israeli shipping

The Huthis have further threatened that they will be targetting Israeli shipping and on Sunday stated that the Galaxy Leader, which is an Israel-linked cargo vessel and its 25 international crew, was seized at the Red Sea's entrance.



Israel's military stated that the seizure was a "very grave incident of global consequence", and a US military official said it was "a flagrant violation of international law".



Israel and Hamas on Wednesday (Nov 22) stated that they have agreed on a four-day ceasefire during which a prisoner and hostage swap will be carried out.

Watch: Israel claims it captured Hamas base in Northern Gaza | IDF: No pause in fighting Nearly 240 hostages were taken by Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen after they stormed into Israel on October 7, in which 1,200 civilians were also killed, according to Israeli authorities.



The attack followed an Israeli offensive into Hamas-run Gaza in which till now more than 14,000 people have been killed, thousands of them being children.