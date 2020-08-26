Chemical present in insect spray can kill coronavirus: Study

A study conducted by researchers of the United Kingdom has rvealed that chemicals present in insect spray can kill the novel coronavirus.

The preliminary study has been conducted by scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).

The scientists found that an ingredient commonly found in insect repellent — Citriodiol — may have the power to kill anti-viral properties, if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase.

"Mixing a virus suspension with Mosi-guard spray or selected constituent components resulted in a reduction in SARS-CoV-2," said the study.

At a high concentration, "Mosi-guard gave a significant decrease... resulting in no recoverable virus," it added.

Also read: World’s 'first' coronavirus reinfection case confirmed in Hong Kong

The ingredient, Citriodiol, is known to kill other forms of coronavirus, and is found in Asia, South America and Africa, and is made made from oil in the leaves and twigs of the eucalyptus citriodora tree.

The study has not been externally peer-reviewed and has been released as a foundation basis for other scientists around the world who are researching for possible solutions for COVID-19.

"DSTL is hopeful that the findings in this research can be used as a springboard for other organizations to expand and develop the research, as well as to confirm the findings in this publication," the Minsitry of Defence said.

This is not the first time the use of this ingredient is being mentioned for killing the virus. In May, Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had revealed that the British armed forces were being given the insect repellent as an "additional layer of protection" against exposure to the virus after the Surgeon General had assured that it would cause no harm to the soldiers.