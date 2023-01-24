Chechnya leaders slam Russian military's decision to ban beards for soldiers

Russian military leadership caught some flak from Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov on Thursday for prohibiting the wearing of beards for Russian soldiers. He joined Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch, in the outburst against the Russian army administration.

Kadyrov's statement came a day after Viktor Sobolev's interview with the RBC news site. During the interview, the retired lieutenant general and member of Russia's parliament supported the ban on beards, personal smartphones, and tablets, reported Reuters. He referred to the action as an 'elementary part of military discipline.'

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, who himself keeps a beard, applauded the contribution of his troops in Russia's war in Ukraine on Telegram. However, he wrote on the 'beard ban' controversy, "Apparently, Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev has a lot of free time. He has nothing to do but reread the military code of conduct."

Furthermore, Kadyrov referred to Sobolev's remarks as a provocation, stating that majorly Muslim soldiers wore beards as a part of their religious duty.

Meanwhile, Prigozhinm, a close confidant of Russian President Putin, consistently criticised the nation's defence leadership became more publicly. He called Sobolev's statement 'absurd' and 'archaisms from the 1960s.'

Ever since Moscow's armies suffered a series of cascading collapses during the autumn, Kadyrov and Prigozhin have become more candid in their fuss of the Russian military leadership. A big chunk of their forces operates autonomously in Ukraine under high command.

The two leaders have initiated an unspoken alliance, emphasising each other's objection over the military top brass. They have also called for a more robust prosecution of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)