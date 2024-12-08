Philadelphia, United States

Bernie Littman, 100, and Marjorie Fiterman, 102, have etched their names in history as the world’s oldest newlyweds. With a combined age of 202 years and 271 days, the couple was officially recognised by Guinness World Records on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Love rekindled after decades

Their love story began at a senior living home in Philadelphia, where both had moved after the passing of their respective spouses. Though they first met decades ago as students at the University of Pennsylvania, fate brought them back together during a costume party at the retirement home.

A wedding to remember

Guinness World Records confirmed them as the oldest newlywed couple on December 3, 2024, highlighting their remarkable and enduring love.

The wedding was a joyous affair, attended by family, friends and fellow residents of the senior living facility.

Filled with laughter and heartfelt moments, the ceremony celebrated not just their union but also their enduring love.

Breaking records and inspiring many

The couple’s achievement surpasses the previous record held by another centenarian couple, further cementing their story as a testament to the timelessness of love. It serves as an inspiration to many, proving that age is no barrier to finding happiness and companionship.

