Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan has waved goodbye to Instagram. The Oscar-nominated actor has decided to stay away from the photo and video-sharing platform amid the online abuse he has been facing for over a few weeks now.

Keoghan's decision to step away from Instagram comes amid the reports of his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan on leaving Instagram:

After deactivating his Instagram account, the Irish actor shared a lengthy statement, addressing the rumours circulating on the internet.

“I can only sit and take so much,” he wrote on X, adding that ''absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary'' about him have been spreading, stuff he can't allow to distract him.

“My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for,” he wrote.

Detailing the harassment that he and his family have been facing, the Saltburn actor said that people have been crossing a line dragging his mother, knocking on his grandmother's door and "sitting outside my baby boy's door intimidating them."

Keoghan is a father of two-year-old son Brando, whom he shares with ex Alyson Sandro.

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what," he said.

Concluding the post, he said, "I want you to [remember] that he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all."

Keoghan's departure from Instagram comes after reports about his and Carpenter's split started circulating. There is no official confirmation yet.

The actor and the “Please Please Please” singer dated for over a year.