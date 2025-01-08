A party atmosphere surrounds the Damascus airport on Tuesday (Jan 7) as International flights resume at Syria’s main airport for the first time in 13 years after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebel forces.

The first direct flight from Qatar’s Doha arrived at the airport under the new Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) government.

The first #Syrian plane landed a short while ago at #Damascus International Airport, coming from #Qatar Airways، These are some shots of the celebration from inside the plane before landing. pic.twitter.com/bA6IraAOby — Qusay Noor (@QUSAY_NOOR_) January 7, 2025

Passengers can be seen cheering, celebrating and reciting prayers at the terminal, with some draping the three-star flag, reported AFP. Families of the arriving passengers welcomed them with colourful balloons and flowers after being separated for over 13 years.

Today, the first flight from #Qatar arrived at #Damascus International Airport via #QatarAirways. Here are moments of Syrians’ joy everywhere after the fall of Assad ✈️ #Syria pic.twitter.com/a6pjCMhEuV — Samer Daboul (@samerdaboul6) January 7, 2025

Although Syria still remains under international sanctions imposed during the Assad regime, its new leaders are making attempts to restore normalcy in the country.

“I’m waiting for my brother, who I haven’t seen in 17 years. He couldn’t return... because of the regime,” said Reem Taghleb, 37, told AFP at the Damascus airport.

“He took the first opportunity to return to Syria on the first Qatari plane,” she added, with emotion in her voice. “We're so happy for his return, and for our country's freedom.”

‘New beginning’

The first international commercial flight from Syria is bound for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. A flight to Arbil in Iraq is also scheduled later in the day, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport.

“Today marks a new beginning,” Damascus airport director Anis Fallouh told AFP. He also

While flights for international aid and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria, domestic flights have resumed in Syria.

SyrianAir and Cham Wings staff, both of which still remain under US Treasury sanctions for transporting weapons and mercenaries under the Assad regime, are optimistic about new flight routes that could open in future.

(With inputs from agencies)