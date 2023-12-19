CCTV cameras capture midnight horror as 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes China. Watch!

An earthquake in Northwest China has claimed at least 116 lives. CCTV footage captured the haunting moments as the earthquake wreaked havoc. The tremor, which registered a magnitude of 5.9 according to the US Geological Survey, hit Gansu province around midnight.

However, as per Gansu's provincial emergency management department, the earthquake registered 6.2 magnitude on the richer scale.

Videos of violent earthquake go viral

In China's Gansu province, at least 105 were killed and almost 400 were injured, said local officials. As per the state broadcaster CCTV, after the shallow tremor struck around midnight, 11 were killed, while 100 others were injured in the city of Haidong in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

Hours after the earthquake collapsed buildings, and left behind a trail of destruction, distressing visuals from the natural disaster are going viral on social media.

CCTV footage from various establishments revealed the spine-chilling moments as buildings shook, and possessions tumbled due to the strong earthquake.

Watch here. Viewer discretion is advised. 🇨🇳#CHINA | The moment captured that several people evacuate a restaurant

This video shows the moment patrons at a food joint rush out as the building around them starts shaking violently.

Other videos from public parking lots and streets exhibit how the terrifying moments when the earth trembled with the quake. Unconfirmed videos showing damage after the earlier M6.0 earthquake in China. Rescue efforts underway

As per news agency AFP, rescue efforts were underway early on Tuesday, with the Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for "all-out efforts" in the search and relief work.

State Broadcaster CCTV reported that more than 1,400 firefighters and rescue personnel had been sent to the disaster zone, while another 1,600 remained "on standby".

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake was followed by several smaller aftershocks. Authorities have warned that in the coming days, tremors of magnitude 5.0 or more are possible.

China's Xinhua News Agency reports that power and water supplies were disrupted in villages around the epicentre. Footage from one of the worst-hit places showed residents warming themselves by a fire while emergency services set up tents.