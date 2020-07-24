Caught in a lie: Here's why Donald Trump was forced to cancel Florida convention

The US President Donald Trump has cancelled the republican convention that was supposed to be held in Florida next month.

Trump says the time is not right, which one would believe is due to the rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases in the US. Due to the surge in cases, large gatherings are not allowed. However, the President did not cancel the event due to the above stated reason.

The Republican Convention was supposed to be a gathering of all Republican delegates. It was scheduled to be held between August 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida. The party would have announced its presidential and vice presidential nominee.

In other words, Trump would have formally announced his re-election bid during the Florida convention. He would have also released the party manifesto.

"So I told my team it's time to cancel. The Jacksonville, Florida, component of the GOP convention will be starting in North Carolina for the Monday, as always has been planned. We were never taking that off. That's remaining as it is. The delegates are going to get together. That's where they do their nomination," said the US President Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign manager said that by cancelling the event the President has put the health and safety of the American people first.

His approach towards the pandemic has always been very casual. From quoting random death estimates to politicising the mask. If health and safety been a concern, Trump would have never planned a rally in Florida in the first place.

Reports claim that Trump originally wanted to hold the Republican Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina but the state's governor was skeptical of hosting a large gathering amid the pandemic. He insisted on limiting the crowd size, but Trump did not want social distancing, he wanted a full house. So, the location was switched.

Trump says the rally was cancelled because of the spike in coronavirus cases in Florida. However, the truth is that the Sheriff in Jacksonville said his city is not ready for the event.

Florida is currently number three in terms of COVID-19 cases, after California and New York. So, if the reasons are carefully studied, it would be safe to say that Trump did not choose to cancel the convention, he was forced to.

"I want to thank the Jacksonville community and its great mayor, great guy, really great guy. They wanted it so badly. And all of the other political representatives in Jacksonville and in Florida," Trump said.

According to a Quinnipiac poll, 80 per cent of Florida voters disapprove of Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump.

Another reason why Trump was forced to cancel the event is that in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Republicans apparently shelled out 2.2 million dollars for this June event and Trump was expecting a sold-out venue.

Much to his dismay, people barely showed up. While some were scared of the coronavirus, others were not really excited about cheering Trump.

Things got worse when health officials said that the indoor rally fuelled coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, meaning that those who showed up either caught the virus or transmitted it.

Considering the previous event was a disaster, probably Trump took a hint and decided to play it safe instead of taking a risk, especially when all estimates point at his white house exit.