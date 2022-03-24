Caribbean islands owned by Jeffrey Epstein put up for sale to boost victims’ fund

Two Caribbean islands that once belong to Jeffrey Epstein has been put up for sale, according to a new report. According to the Wall Street Journal, Great St James and Little St James are the two islands in Epstein’s global property portfolio and they have been listed for a price of $125m.

Great St James spans for more than 160 acres and according to the court records reviewed by WSJ, Epstein bought it in 2016 for around $20m. It is largely untouched as it contains a small collection of structures and Christmas Cove, a marine preserve.

Also read | More than half of Ukrainian children displaced by war, says UN

On the other hand, Little St James spans for 70 acres and was bought way back in 1998. The island has four guest villas, a helipad, a private dock, two pools, three private beaches, a gym and a tiki hut.

According to the report, in 2020, US Virgin Island officials, including the attorney general, alleged that Epstein lured women and girls – some as young as 11 – to Little St James, where he “trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive” his victims, according to court documents.

Also read | Rescue teams find human remains at the Chinese plane crash site

The proceeds from the possible sale of these two islands will go towards the estate’s resolution of outstanding lawsuits and costs of estate operations, an attorney for the Epstein estate, told WSJ.

Already, $121m of Epstein’s estate has been used to compensate the late financier’s victims through the Epstein victims’ compensation program, he added. Over the years, Epstein had close relationships with powerful figures including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.