Canadian soldier charged with mutiny for blocking vaccine distribution

Canada has been increasingly urging citizens to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that has sent the country into repeated lockdowns. However, a Canadian soldier decided to go against the government.

Ladislas Kenderesi, a Canadian officer cadet, will be facing rare mutiny charges for allegedly urging his fellow soldiers to not help the Canadian government in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Department of National Defence has charged him with “endeavoring to persuade another person to join in a mutiny” and “behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer”.

Kenderesi had appeared in an anti-lockdown rally in Toronto in his military uniform and urged people to not get tempted by the “killer” vaccines. He also asked his fellow mates to directly disobey orders of distributing vaccines in the country.

“I’m asking the military, right now serving, truck drivers, medical, engineers, whatever you are, do not take this unlawful order in distribution of this vaccine,” he was heard preaching at the rally. “I might get in a lot of shit for doing this. But I don’t care any more.”

He was relieved of his duties on May 12, as soon as the officials got a hint about his appearance at the anti-lockdown rally.

If proven guilty, Kenderesi might face life imprisonment or five years behind the bars. Charges of mutiny are very rare in Canada as nobody has been charged for the past few decades.

Meanwhile, supporters of Kenderesi have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the legal fees for him, although a court martial date is still pending for the officer.