Canadian PM Trudeau says he thinks about quitting his ‘crazy job’ every day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Friday (Mar 15) said that he thinks about quitting his “crazy job” every day but plans to finish his term ahead of the country’s elections which are supposed to be held in 2025. This comes as recent polls indicated that he and his Liberal Party are becoming increasingly unpopular among Canadians.

‘Crazy job’

“I could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point,” said the Canadian PM, in an interview with French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada where he also spoke about the personal sacrifices of his job.

When asked if the Canadian PM had thought about quitting, he laughed and said, “I think about quitting every day. It’s a crazy job I’m doing, making the personal sacrifices.”

He added, “Of course, it’s super tough, it’s super not great at times.”

In 2023, the Canadian PM and his wife Sophie announced they were separating after 18 years of marriage. The couple have three children together.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party to lose?

Recent polls have shown growing dissatisfaction for Trudeau’s Liberal Party-led government with Canadians citing issues like affordability of housing and the rise in cost of living.

Canadians are also reportedly getting tired of Trudeau, 52, who first took office nearly a decade ago ending the almost 10-year Conservative party rule.

Ottawa is supposed to hold elections by October 2025 and if recent polls are anything to go by, Liberals would be crushed by the right-of-centre party in the upcoming polls.

Many in Trudeau’s party and his allies have reportedly suggested that it’s time for him to leave as his decreasing popularity may be dragging the Liberal Party down with him.

During the interview on Friday, Trudeau also said, “I entered politics not to be popular, not for personal reasons, (but) because I want to serve and I know I have something to offer.”

He also called the elections which are supposed to take place next year “fundamental” for Canadians.

The Conservatives said that they would get rid of the federal carbon tax introduced by the Liberals, which is said to be one of the Trudeau government’s key climate initiatives and will come into force next month (April 1).

Speaking about the carbon tax, on Friday, the Canadian PM said he will move forward with his government’s plan despite calls from some provincial lawmakers calling on his government to freeze the increase.

The opposition party in Canada has also vowed to address the government’s budget deficit, tackle the housing crisis and crack down on crime.