‘You can’t give up on principles’: US envoy Garcetti preaches New Delhi over CAA

The US on Friday (Mar 15) again raked up the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with India, implying the act inflicted harm on ‘the principles of religious freedom.’ US envoy to India Eric Garcetti preached that “the principles of religious freedom and of equality under the law is a cornerstone of democracy.”

"In America, we feel very strongly about ...that sensitive borders need to be secured. We are a nation of immigrant citizens, we have been enriched by our diversity,” Garcetti said, adding that he acknowledged India’s security needs as well.

“But, the principles of religious freedom and of equality under the law is a cornerstone of democracy," he said. “You cannot give up on principles, no matter how close you are with friends...,” the US envoy further added.

His comments came a day after US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday (Mar 14) said his nation was concerned over the implementation of the CAA. “We are concerned... we are closely monitoring this law (and) how it will be implemented,” he had said.

The CAA grants safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, who have entered India on or before December 31 2014.

Sharp rebuke by Indian foreign ministry

The comments by Matthew Miller triggered sharp rebuke from South Block, with India’s foreign ministry saying it didn’t need to take ‘lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions.’

“Partners and well-wishers of India should welcome the intent in this step,” the official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights,” he added.

Amit Shah slams critics

Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier in an interview, explained why the act doesn’t award benefits to Muslim immigrants. In an interview with news agency ANI, Shah said it was India’s “moral and constitutional responsibility to give shelter to those who were part of Akhand Bharat and suffered religious persecution.” Akhand Bharat or Greater India is a historical concept that represents erstwhile India before partition and includes parts of modern-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Watch: Gravitas: All you need to know about CAA × The interior minister said minorities in these nations faced humiliation and persecution for decades, resulting in the elimination of much of their population in the last 6-7 decades.