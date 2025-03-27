Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's newly imposed auto tariffs, labeling them a "direct attack" on Canada. Carney emphasized that the tariffs would not only harm his country but also have a negative impact on Americans, stating that the trade war is "hurting" them.

“This is a very direct attack. We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country," AP quoted Carney as saying.

The Canadian PM said that before moving forward with retaliatory measures, he would review the details of Trump's executive order.

Calling it "unjustified", he said that he would leave the election campaign and head to Ottawa to chair his special Cabinet committee on US relations.

Earlier, Carney had announced a CA$ 2 billion ($1.4 billion) “strategic response fund” that he said would safeguard Canadian auto jobs affected by Trump’s tariffs.

Carney highlighted that Autos are his country's second-largest export and that the sector employs 125,000 Canadians directly and almost another 500,000 in industries related to it.

“Canada will be there for auto workers,” he said.

Trump's steep tariffs on imported vehicles and parts

Global leaders slammed Trump on Thursday (Mar 27), over the steep tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, vowing retaliation as trade tensions intensify and price hikes appear on the horizon.

Major car exporter Germany urged a firm response from the European Union, while Japan said that it "will consider all options."

The 25 percent US duties will take effect starting 12:01 am Washington time (0401 GMT) on April 3 and impact foreign-made cars, light trucks and vehicle parts.

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said the only solution for the EU is to "raise tariffs on American products in response."

(With inputs from agencies)