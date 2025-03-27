US President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 27) once again targeted "Radical left" Politico magazine, asking Elon Musk's DOGE to take back the money given by the government.

Trump slammed the previous government, saying, "Whatever happened to the $8,000,000 given by our “government” to Radical Left Politico magazine, or whatever you would call it."

"Owned by wealthy guys, this money should be taken back by DOGE, ASAP," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Last month also, Trump criticised the established publications, Politico, New York Times, and Reuters, saying that "Radical Left Reuters" was paid "$9,000,000 by the Department of Defense to study ‘large scale social deception."

Further today, Trump also slammed former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams, saying that the "government" funneled into her "environment fund".

"Also, is Stacey Abrams going to give back the Two Billion Dollars they funneled into her “environmental fund” just prior to my assuming office," he continued.

The US president stressed that Stacey went from "$100 in donations to $2,000,000,000 in just one day? Not bad!!!".

"Get back the money," Trump told DOGE in his post.

Moreover, last month, the US president also reiterated his claim that billions of dollars had been given "to the fake news media" to write favourable stories about Democrats.

However, the website has denied the allegations, calling them "flat-out false". On his official Truth Social account, Trump posted: "LOOKS LIKE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS HAVE BEEN STOLLEN [sic] AT USAID, AND OTHER AGENCIES, MUCH OF IT GOING TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AS A "PAYOFF" FOR CREATING GOOD STORIES ABOUT THE DEMOCRATS."

Notably, USAspending.gov, a government website that tracks federal spending, revealed that in 2024, the government agencies paid a total of almost $8 million for Politico subscriptions and products, including $24,000 spent by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on subscriptions.

(With inputs from agencies)