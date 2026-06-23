/Canada, Ireland honours victims of 1985 Air India attack on anniversary

High Commissioner of Canada to India Chris Cooter and Ireland’s Deputy Ambassador Raymond Mullen have led a solemn commemoration in New Delhi for the 329 people killed in the 1985 Air India Flight 182 terrorist attack. Also referred to as the 1985 Kanishka Air India bombing, it was one of the deadliest aviation terror attacks in history, along with the 9/11 terror attacks.

The ceremony at Canada House marked the 41st anniversary of the bombing, which claimed the lives of 268 Canadians, 27 British citizens, 22 Indians, 10 Americans and two others. Families of the victims, senior Indian government officials and diplomats gathered to remember those lost when a bomb destroyed the Boeing 747 over the Atlantic Ocean.

Participants laid wreaths at a memorial tree planted at Canada House in 2025, observed a minute’s silence and signed a book of remembrance. “Forty-one years after the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, we remember the 329 innocent lives lost and stand in solidarity with their families,” High Commissioner Cooter said.

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“The bombing remains a painful chapter in Canada’s history and a solemn reminder that terrorism has no place in our societies. As we honour those who were taken from us, together with India, Ireland, and our international partners, we reaffirm our shared commitment to remembrance, justice, and a future rooted in peace, security, and compassion.”

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Deputy Ambassador Mullen echoed the sentiment: “As we gather in remembrance, we honour those who were lost and acknowledge the families who have carried this loss with remarkable courage for more than four decades. Terrorism leaves lasting scars, but it cannot extinguish our shared humanity". He added, "By remembering, standing together, and fostering understanding, we reaffirm our resolve to reject hatred and build a more peaceful future.” Joint Secretary (AD), MEA Siddhartha Nath represented the Indian govt.

The flight was en route from Montreal to London and then Delhi when it was blown up on 23 June 1985 at 9,400 metres (31,000ft) while flying in Irish airspace. The wreckage crashed into the Atlantic, killing everyone on board.

Irish authorities and the Naval Service played a central role in the grim recovery operation. Relatives of victims travelled to Ireland and were supported by residents of Ahakista in County Cork, where a permanent memorial was erected in 1986. Annual commemorations continue there each 23 June.

In Canada, 23 June is observed as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, with memorials in several cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. The anniversary comes months after Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who lost family members in the bombing, was awarded the Order of Canada. The Concordia University professor established scholarships in their honour.