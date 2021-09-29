Can Vitamin A help in treating Covid-caused loss of smell? Experts answer

Patients of coronavirus have reported prolonged loss of smell and taste, along with several other problems, and experts seem to have found a way to treat it.

A group of UK researchers have discovered that vitamin A nasal drops might be able to cure the loss (or altered) sense of smell in people post Covid.

Loss of smell has been a commonly reported symptom in majority of the Covid patients. While some recover from it a few days after they recover from the deadly virus, others have reported prolonged effect.

University of East Anglia has started a 12-week trial, titled 'Apollo trial', in which only a handful of patients (volunteers) will be given the treatment.

The selected volunteers will be given the treatment and will also be asked to sniff powerful smells such as roses and rotten eggs. Experts will then run brain scans to check if the vitamin has been able to repair injured olfactory pathways (also known as 'smell nerves').

As per researchers, the vitamin had showed benefits in Germany and experts "will explore how this treatment works to help repair tissues in the nose damaged by viruses". The researchers are also hoping that this study "could one day help improve the lives of millions around the world who suffer from smell loss, by returning their fifth sense".

Scientists have recommended patients to try and smell at least four different odours twice a day for several months, to bring back their sense of smell.

Meanwhile, experts are urging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible to avoid getting infected. Vaccines are not just helping cut risk of catching the virus, but are also reducing chanced of people developing long Covid.

UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid also motivated locals to get vaccinated as soon as possible. "It is clear vaccines are building a wall of defence against the virus and are the best way to protect people from serious illness. I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for both their jabs as quickly as possible."