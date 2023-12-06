Calls rise to phase out fossil fuels, but it remains a challenge to devise a formal plan at COP28

World leaders are discussing the future role of fossil fuels at COP28, the UN climate conference in Dubai. The world hopes to see a consensus to formally phase out fossil fuels to tackle the climate crisis. The global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are set to hit a record high this year, according to a report published on Tuesday (Dec 5). Where are we lacking, and what should be the world's immediate focus in addressing this issue?



"Climate change is no longer a possibility; it is unfolding in front of us at this very moment," Per Heggenes, the CEO of IKEA Foundation, the philanthropic wing of the Swedish home furnishings company, told WION.

"Therefore, fossil fuels must be phased out; countries must stop relying on fossil fuels for their energy needs."

"Building on the lessons learned from past agreements, the international community can work collaboratively to strengthen commitments, enhance transparency, and ensure that climate goals are not only set but diligently met," Saurabh Kumar, Vice President- India of Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) told WION.

"The climate crisis is not a national problem but a global challenge, and to combat climate change, we need to work together as partners," Kumar added.

Phasing out fossil fuels: A massive challenge

Scientists are concerned over rising levels of carbon dioxide emissions. The UN released a draft on Tuesday (Dec 5) pertaining to the fossil fuels phase-out.

The draft, which could be the final agreement from COP28, proposed "an orderly and just phase-out of fossil fuels".

It would mark the first global deal 'to end the oil age' if it gets adopted at the summit.

But it's not that simple.

The proposal is expected to stir fierce debate among the nearly 200 countries attending the two-week conference as some of the nations are pressing for it, but many oil and gas producers are keen to avoid it.

Heggenes said that phasing out of fossil fuels "won't happen overnight" and we "will continue to witness energy generation from fossil fuels in the near future".

The IKEA Foundation CEO added: "With differentiated responsibilities, developing and under-developed countries are bound to utilise fossil fuels to meet their energy needs on the road to development."

However, he believes that with advances in technology and sufficient funding, it would be possible to phase out fossil fuels entirely in the coming decades.

He noted that according to the International Energy Agency, global renewable power capacity additions are expected to jump by a third this year.

"However, the pace of growth has to increase substantially if we are to meet the growing energy demands while simultaneously addressing climate change," he said.

What's the process to phase out fossil fuels?

With their economies partially or fully dependent on energy export revenues, bigwigs of the oil and gas industry don't want a complete shutdown on the usage of fossil fuels.

They are, in fact, talking about progress made to tackle the emissions issue as they highlighted the cutting of the greenhouse gas methane.

It won't be an easy task for some Western and climate-vulnerable nations to fight against fossil fuels lobbyists.

The registered fossil fuel lobbyists attending COP28 outnumbered the delegates from the 10 most climate-vulnerable countries combined, as per a data analyisis done by the NGO Kick Big Polluters Out, based on UN registration data.

Weighing in on the phasing-out process, Heggenes said it would take time and involve different actors from multiple sectors working in tandem.

"We would need government regulations and investment, research and development, inflow of private capital, development of infrastructure and finally, participation of the general public."