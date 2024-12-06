California, United States

The man who opened fire at a school in the US state of California, injuring two children and later killing himself has been identified, said the police on Thursday (Dec 5).

Glenn Litton, a 56-year-old man, opened fire at Seventh-Day Adventist school in Oroville, California, on Wednesday (Dec 6), wounding two kindergarteners and later committing suicide.

According to the police, Litton was a homeless man with a long history of criminal offences and mental health issues. He died on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot. The gun used in the attack is believed to have been a ghost gun – a weapon assembled from untraceable parts.

Criminal background

Speaking about Litton’s identification, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the gunman’s criminal record goes back to his childhood with charges of theft, fraud, and forgery. He also stole the personal identities of several people in Butte counties and started putting up credit card bills in 2002.

Litton was arrested for possessing several items that he planned to use for carrying out a mass attack which included but was not limited to a bulletproof vest, parts of a stun gun and search history related to explosives.

How did Litton enter the school?

Before the attack, Litton pretended to be looking to enrol a non-existent grandson in the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists. The authorities believe this to be a ruse to gain access to the campus.

After travelling from the office of the school's principal, Litton walked through the school grounds toward the playground, where the shooting began, leaving two boys – Roman Mendez, six, and Elias Wolford, five, in critical condition.

They are still being treated in hospital, with the six-year-old undergoing several surgeries. Their survival has been defined by the sheriff as a "miracle" in light of the grievous nature of their injuries.

Delusional beliefs

According to Litton's note, he was a "lieutenant" for the nonexistent "International Alliance," which he reportedly claimed as an excuse for shooting in retaliation for the United States' involvement in world conflicts. However, authorities found no trace of such an organisation. Sheriff Honea noted that the 56-year-old’s actions were a consequence of serious mental problems and delusional beliefs.

Victims' condition

The two victims remain in critical condition due to the injuries they suffered and will take a long time to recover. Their families talked about how very serious these injuries are, with Mendez undergoing many surgeries, and Wolford may suffer major hurdles in recovery.

