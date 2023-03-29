Nashville school shooter sent a cryptic warning text to ex-classmate, it only makes sense now

On the morning of the fateful Monday which unleased tragedy and chaos, and resulted in yet another blot on US gun violence history, the now-killed 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale had texted a former classmate Averianna Patton.

According to a report by a UK media outlet, Patton is believed to be one of the last persons that Hale reached out to in a cryptic message which only now makes sense what the shooter was up to. Patton on Monday morning got a text from the shooter on her social media account.

"She said that I would see her on the news later on… and something tragic was about to happen," Ms Patton told the media outlet.

The tragic shooting resulted in the killing of six innocents, a nine-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, 61-year-old member of the facilities/kitchen staff Mike Hill, 60-year-old head of the school Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, nine-year-old daughter of a pastor Hallie Scruggs and nine-year-old William Kinney.

Initially, few details were available about the shooter however, details emerged later. As per reports, Audrey Hale had made extensive plans ahead of concluding the tragic gun violence in the Nashville school.

John Drake, chief of Police at the Metro Nashville Police Department, said that Hale legally purchased seven firearms. The 28-year-old was receiving treatment for an "emotional disorder" and was unfit to "own weapons" but was still able to buy and possess them by being able to hide them.

"Her parents felt she should not own weapons," said Drake, adding that the shooter "had been hiding several weapons within the house."



