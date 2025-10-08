/California becomes third US state to designate Diwali as state holiday: Meet Indian-origin politicians behind the bill

In a good news for Indian diaspora in the United States, California became the third American state to designate Diwali as an official state holiday. In September, the bill titled ‘AB 268'to designate Diwali as an official state holiday was introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra and was successfully passed by both houses of the legislature in California. Th bill was co-authored by Dr Darshana Patel. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed the bill designating Diwali as a state holiday. The Hindu American Foundation thanked Kalra and Patel, the two California assembly members of Indian descent who were instrumental in bringing the bill to life.

Calling the legislation "landmark" and "historic" for Indian Americans, specially those in California, Indiaspora described it as a meaningful recognition of the community’s cultural richness and long-standing contributions to the state. The organisation said that for over a million Indian Americans living in California, the decision brought great pride and joy. It added that the community has played a vital role in shaping California’s diverse and vibrant landscape — from contributing to the economy and public service to enriching arts, science, and civic life. Indiaspora noted that California had welcomed this community with open arms and that the declaration of Diwali as a state holiday symbolised that Indian Americans are not just part of California’s narrative but integral to its very identity.

Indiaspora also highlighted that New York City had taken a groundbreaking step by closing public schools for Diwali, with November 1, 2024, marking the first official school holiday for the festival. Several school districts across New York State, outside of New York City, would also observe Diwali as a holiday.

