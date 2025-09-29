/Trump posts and deletes AI video of Medbed conspiracy, brutally mocked by Newsom

Trump on Saturday posted an AI video of the far-right Medbed conspiracy and later deleted it after about twelve hours. The video was styled like a Fox News segment with 'Lara Trump' - Daughter-in-law of Trump (AI-generated) announcing ‘MedBed hospitals’ and a ‘national MedBed card’ system.

The video claimed that every American will receive a MedBed card. “With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world,” said AI Trump. However, Fox News denied airing any segment related to this.

What is MedBed?

MedBed is a far-right conspiracy theory or pseudoscience. It believes that the American government has access to futuristic medical pods - 'MedBeds', that can cure any disease and even grow back limbs. The technology is being hidden from US citizens by liberals. The theory is popular among QAnon circles. QAnon is a cult that began in late 2017. It started with anonymous posts by a person or a group under the name Q on platforms like 4chan and 8kun. They believe in a ‘Deep State’ conspiracy theory that a cabal of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters controls governments, media, and financial systems. They see Trump as a saviour leading the fight against the ‘Deep State’. QAnon believes that MedBed is being used to keep JFK alive.

Trump brutally mocked by Gavin Newsom

Newsom's press office responded to Trump's 'Magic Bed' post, “Trump is about to shut down the government and rip health care from 20 million Americans. What’s he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about ‘miracle hospital beds’ that cure all illnesses. DONALD TRUMP HAS LOST IT.” The online feud between Trump and Newsom had been on for some time. The handle had been posting, copying the unorthodox style of Trump.