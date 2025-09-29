Netanyahu contradicts Trump: US strikes didn’t destroy Iran’s Uranium stockpile, says Israel knows where 400kg is hidden

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contradicted Trump and said that US strikes didn't completely ‘obliterate’ Iran's weapon-grade uranium stockpile. He also added that Israel is aware of the location where Iran's 400 kg enriched Uranium is hidden.

"We certainly know where it is. We have a pretty good idea of where it is," said Netanyahu to Fox News, as quoted by the German agency DPA.

US strikes were not meant to destroy Iran's enriched Uranium stockpile

Netanyahu said that even though the US B-2 bomber was targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. But they knew ‘We Wouldn’t Get’ it. The strike was intended to target Iran's capacity to enrich more Uranium or weaponise it. The Israeli Prime Minister's comments mark a divergence from the US President Donald Trump's claim of 'Monumental Damage' or 'Obliteration'. Following Operation Midnight Hammer, Trump reportedly lashed out at CNN for enquiring if all of the Uranium stockpile was damaged.

"There’s the enriched core of uranium, but you have to put a weapon around it. You know, these balls that you see in all these movies? That’s the weapon around it. And then you have the missiles to carry that weapon. That’s what we struck at. And we struck hard,” said Netanyahu.

According to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, Iran has 400 kg of 60 per cent-enriched Uranium. In order to employ them in weapons, they need to be enriched to 90 per cent capacity. Netanyahu appealed to maintain ‘diplomatic and economic pressure’ on Iran in order to block Iran's access to nuclear weaponisation. However, when enquired about Israel's secret nuclear arsenal, Netanyahu refrained from making any comment.