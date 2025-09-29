/Will US’s ‘21-point plan’ end Gaza war? Trump and Netanyahu to meet in Washington today

US President Donald Trump, will today (Tuesday, Sep 29) host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The two leaders will engage in high stakes talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Ahead of the meeting, Trump insists a peace deal was essentially ready after meetings with Arab leaders last week, saying on Truth Social: “ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!” The framework, according to reports, would see Hamas disarmed, hostages freed, and a ceasefire enforced. Netanyahu, however, has been far less enthusiastic.

Netanyahu and peace in Gaza

In a fiery UN speech on Friday, Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas and said he would block the creation of a Palestinian state, despite recent recognition by several Western countries. Israel has also continued a grinding military push into Gaza City, displacing hundreds of thousands.

Families of Israeli hostages meanwhile have urged Trump to resist attempts to derail the deal, writing in an open letter that “The stakes are too high and our families have waited too long for any interference to derail this progress.”

Trump frustrated by Netanyahu

Trump, usually a close ally of Netanyahu, has in recent days shown flashes of frustration. He warned Israel against annexing the West Bank, criticized its strike on Hamas operatives in Qatar, and made clear he wants movement toward a deal.

Analysts say success depends on whether Trump was willing to put pressure on Netanyahu. “Netanyahu has a clear preference for continuing the war and defeating Hamas, but I don't think it's impossible for Trump to convince him otherwise,” Natan Sachs of the Middle East Institute told AFP. “It would need a lot of pressure from Trump and a very clear and sustained strategy.”

US' 21 point plan

Reports suggest the US has floated a 21-point plan, which includes a transitional Gaza authority backed by the UN and Gulf states. Former UK prime minister Tony Blair has been mentioned as a possible figure to help lead it, before eventually handing control to a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA). Netanyahu has rejected any PA role, casting doubt on its ability to change.

The Gaza war, now nearing its two-year mark, began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,219 people in Israel, the deadliest day in the country’s history. Since then, Israel’s offensive has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry figures cited by the UN.

When will we know the result of Trump-Netanyahu meet?