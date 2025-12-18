/Brown University shooting: Police release map showing streets where person of interest was on the day of attack

Amid the investigation into the Brown University shooting, police have released a map showing the streets where the person of interest was on the day of the attack. The map, shared on X, showed streets marked in one particular colour to indicate where footage confirms the person walked hours before the shooting, police said. Streets marked in a different colour show locations where footage confirms the person was present immediately after the shooting. A large highlighted area showed the place where investigators are still searching for the footage from the day of the shooting.

Authorities have said they were tracking multiple leads in the ongoing search for the suspected Brown University shooter, but still don't know where he was or his motive. "He could be anywhere," said Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said in a Dec. 17 press conference. "We don’t know where the person is or who he is."

Attorney General Peter Neronha said earlier, “As we interview witnesses, we don't want them to learn facts from these press conferences. We want them to relay the facts that they have in their heads, including a person of interest."

“We don't want a person of interest to shape what they're telling us based on what we know as expressed to you about those kinds of details," he added.