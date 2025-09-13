/British Sikh woman raped, was told she ‘doesn’t belong’ there, Police record it as ‘racially aggravated attack’

A British Sikh woman was raped last week, and now the UK Police has launched an appeal on September 12, saying that the case is being treated as a “racially aggravated assault.” The police said that on Tuesday (September 9), they were informed that a woman in her 20s was reportedly sexually assaulted on Tame Road in Oldbury, Sandwell, West Midlands.

The West Midlands Police was reported saying, “The woman has told us that a racist remark was made to her during the attack. We are currently treating it as an isolated incident."

The suspects were described as two White men, one of whom was bald. His partner was wearing a grey top.

