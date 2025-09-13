/Trump tells NATO nations to stop buying Russian oil, impose 50–100% tariffs on China to stop Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump on Saturday exhorted NATO allies to adopt strong measures to pressure Moscow by stopping to buy Russian oil and imposing 50 to 100 per cent tariffs on China until Russia halts its war against Ukraine. Trump addressed “all NATO nations, and the world” in a lengthy post on Truth Social, and said that Washington was prepared to foist major sanctions on Russia but only if European partners halted purchases of Russian oil and joined in coordinated action.

Trump wrote, “As you know, NATO’s commitment to win has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when?”

He added that NATO should levy punitive tariffs on China, which “has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip.”

The high, punitive tariffs should remain in force until the war ends and be “fully withdrawn” on restoration of peace, he added.

Trump claimed that his proposal was a way to end what he called a “deadly, but ridiculous war”. He again insisted the conflict would never have started if he were in charge, and called it “Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war.”

“If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly… If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States,” said Trump.

Earlier, Trump had called on the European Union (EU) to hit China and India with tariffs of up to 100% to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

He made the demand during a meeting between US and EU officials last Tuesday while discussing options to increase economic pressure on Russia.

Trump, who previously boasted repeatedly that he would end the Ukraine conflict on “day one” of becoming US president, has been struggling to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv, while Russia intensified strikes on Ukraine.