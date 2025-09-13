/‘Centre stands with you’: PM Modi assures Manipur displaced during first visit since 2023 violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, during his first visit to Manipur post the violence in 2023, appealed to various ethnic groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the State. He stated that a new dawn of "hope and confidence" is emerging in the northeastern State



Addressing a public meeting in Churachanpur, he assured the public of support from the Centre.



"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said.



Arriving in Imphal airport earlier today, PM Modi decided to travel by road to Churachandpur, about 60 kilometres away, as it was not conducive to reach the venue in a helicopter.



In Churachandpur, the Prime Minister met and interacted with people displaced in the ethnic violence.



Despite the heavy rain, PM decided to reach the venue by road so that he could interact with the people, even though it was 1.5 hours away by road.



The Prime Minister said, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)."



PM Modi has expressed satisfaction over recent peace agreements with several ethnic groups in the state.



"Peace is important for development in any region. In the last 11 years, several conflicts in the North-East have ended. People have chosen the path of peace, giving priority to development. I am satisfied as agreement talks have begun with several groups in the hills and valleys. This is a part of the government's initiative to establish peace with communication, respect and mutual understanding," he said.



The Prime Minister said, "For those rendered homeless, we are giving aid to build 7,000 homes. A special package of Rs 3000 crore has also been announced."



This is PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities persisted for a couple of years. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.



Taking a note of cultural diversity and development projects in Manipur, PM Modi said "The cultural diversity and vibrancy of the region is a big strength for India. There is 'Mani' (pearl) in the name of Manipur itself. This is the 'Mani' which will make India shine. The Indian government has always tried to take Manipur forward on the path of development. A little while ago, foundations were laid for projects worth about Rs 7000. These projects will improve the lives of the public and the tribal communities living in the hills. These projects will create new health and education facilities. I congratulate the public on the projects."



"Manipur is adjacent to the borders, and connectivity has been a challenge here. I understand the problems you faced due to bad roads, which is why, after 2014, I stressed the importance of connectivity in Manipur. The Government has worked for this at two levels. Firstly, for Manipur, we raised the rail and road budgets exponentially, and secondly, stressed on roads in villages along with the cities. In the past few years, Rs 3,700 crore have been spent on National Highways in Manipur, while work for highways worth Rs 8,700 is underway," he added.



The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur in Manipur.



In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.



He also laid the foundations for the five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations.