British MPs vote in favour of allowing controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill to progress

Allowing it to progress to the next stage of scrutiny in parliament, British MPs in the House of Commons voted through the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill by 295 votes to 221 after a debate.

Highlighting that the unilateral move is justified under international law because of the “genuinely exceptional situation,” the British government says the protocol is burdening businesses and undermining peace in Northern Ireland.

The legislation would remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK if approved by lawmakers.

Despite European Union warnings it is illegal and could spark a trade war, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he thought the plan could be approved “fairly rapidly”.

Due to the EU's unwillingness to reopen negotiations, the British government plans are the only solution to resolve trade problems in Northern Ireland, according to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Following a series of ethics scandals and two special election defeats, the plans have caused concern among some of Johnson’s fellow Conservatives.

If it goes ahead with its plan to rewrite the rules of the post-Brexit deal, the EU has threatened to retaliate against the UK.

Slamming the UK government's “unlawful” approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said he was “hugely disappointed”.



