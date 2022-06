What Britain wants, what Brussels says

Britain has tried to force a change over Northern Ireland trade before, through an Internal Markets Bill that several British officials told news agency Reuters as a "shock tactic".

After an initial backlash, trade talks resumed. The EU offered to ease the rules in October, 2021 but Britain said they did not go far enough, and were actually worse than the current operation in some regards.

Government officials say when the protocol was signed, both sides agreed that some parts might need to change if the treaty produced problems for the province.

Under the new plans, legislation would ease the movement of goods, apply Britain's tax regime in Northern Ireland and hand London more say over the laws governing the province.

The EU says the protocol is a legally binding treaty that was freely entered into by the UK government, and is frustrated by 'Groundhog Day' cycles of repeat crisis over the issue.

Brussels says any unilateral action is unacceptable but has repeatedly said it is willing to look for practical solutions within the existing framework.

