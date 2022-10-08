Britain's Truss fires trade minister for alleged misconduct

The Conservative Party suspended a British trade minister on Friday after accusations of misconduct.

After receiving "a report of severe misconduct," the government claimed that Truss had ordered Conor Burns to resign "with immediate effect." The prime minister's office stated that all ministers "should maintain the high standards of behaviour" as the public justly demands. "The prime minister took direct action on being notified of this allegation," the office of the prime minister said.

Burns was removed from the Conservatives' parliamentary group "pending investigation into claims of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week," the whips' office for the party stated. Though he will serve as an independent, he will still be a lawmaker.

The alleged misbehaviour reportedly occurred at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, located in central England.

Burns is a long-time ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to step down in July.

He was appointed trade minister by Truss last month after serving as a minister for Northern Ireland in Johnson's administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

