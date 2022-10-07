Britishers might face power cuts up to three hours this winter, warns National Grid amid energy crisis

As the energy crisis in Europe is looming, the National Grid on Thursday (October 6) warned Britishers that they might have power cuts of up to three hours this winter.

The company added that if energy prices escalate, there's a high chance of supply interruptions. Additionally, the company stated that as a base case, it expects to face no problems, but if power cuts happen, which will majorly happen at a time of high demand, customers will be informed at least a day prior.

However, these power cuts will rotate so that no specific areas in the country are affected.

The company claimed that Russia's invasion had created turmoil in the energy market. All gas supplies from Russia have been struck, leaving all countries to struggle for alternative supply options.

When asked PM Liz Truss, who during her campaign promised that there would be no blackouts, she responded by saying that the UK is in a better position than any other country and has a good amount of energy supply. Truss further added that it can be better and that's what she is here for.

According to National Grid, while the UK is not overly reliant on Russian gas supplies, it, like any other mainland European country, could face shortfalls.

The UK is majorly dependent on gas supplies to produce electricity, with gas stations generating over 40 per cent of the country's electricity.

As per the grid's reports, there could be three situations. First, there'll be enough supply like precious winter; second, the energy crisis in Europe might make it difficult for the UK to import electricity; and third, the national grid might lead to shortages.

(With inputs from agencies)

