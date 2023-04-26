Britain starts Sudan evacuation effort with Sunak's call for 'many more' flights

Britain urged all its nationals to head to the airstrip in the Sudanese capital Khartoum as the first British evacuation flight with 40 nationals landed in Cyprus earlier on April 25.

"Travel within Sudan is conducted at British nationals' own risk and plans may change depending on the security situation," Andrew Mitchell, the UK's minister for Africa said.

Meanwhile the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that more than 1,000 people in Sudan have contacted British overseas officials in the country. Sunak added that there would be "many more" evacuation flights that will rescue British nationals from the conflict-ridden nation.

"We will have more flights this evening and we will have many more into tomorrow,” Sunak said.

A 72-hour truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia is set to be in place starting Tuesday, 10:00 PM GMT (Wednesday, 3:30 AM, IST).

The Sudanese and foreign nationals are streaming out of the capital of Khartoum and surrounding battle zones.

The impending ceasefire will be the third of its kind announced in recent days by Sudan's warring sides. The two previous ones either failed outright or led to brief halt in fighting during which foreign missions managed to find a window to evacuate their citizens via air and sea routes.

