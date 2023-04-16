Explained: What's happening in Sudan? What caused the army-paramilitary clashes?

In Sudan, the clashes between the army and the main paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have escalated and left dozens of people dead, including civilians during an apparent struggle for control. According to the reports citing pro-democracy medics, the death toll increased to 57 on Sunday (April 16). The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that "the total number of deaths among civilians reached 56" and it also said that there were "tens of deaths" among security forces but they were not included in that death toll.

What's happening in Sudan?

Witnesses said that deafening explosions and intense gunfire rattled buildings in the capital Khartoum's densely-populated northern and southern suburbs as tanks were seen on the streets and fighter jets roared overhead.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, an eyewitness described the violence in Kharkoum as sounding like a "thunderstorm". American tourist Lakshmi Parthasarathy told the news agency: "We woke up and went outside, there were fighter jets. There's just a lot of chaos going on. There was smoke everywhere."

Reuters report mentioned that Parthasarathy shot drone footage, which showed black smoke emerging from an area near Khartoum International Airport. Local reports and agencies also stated that a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane came under fire at the airport during the clashes.

The 32-year-old software engineer and part-time video creator, said: "I don't think anyone expected this to happen. I felt... you know, it's nerve-wracking."

What triggered the clashes?

The RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), and army soldiers loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan engaged in combat for the first time on Saturday. This comes after both parties teamed together to depose President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

According to witnesses, the army reportedly struck a facility in Omdurman, a city that borders the capital Khartoum, after a day of intense battle. Important facilities in Khartoum, like the airport, where fighting raged overnight, were claimed by both the military and the RSF. Meanwhile, to establish a transitional government after a military coup in 2021, political factions are negotiating with the RSF and the military, who are vying for control.

The fighting broke out due to escalating tensions over the RSF's enlistment in the military. The signing of a deal with political parties on a democratic transition that is backed by the international community has been delayed because of the debate over the timeline for it.

The clashes coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. As Sudan battles economic collapse and ethnic strife, a protracted conflict might disrupt efforts to advance towards elections and spark widespread unrest.

Internet services blocked, power outage

Reuters report mentioned that two company insiders said that the government telecommunications regulator ordered Sudan's MTN telecommunications provider to ban internet access nationwide.

Huda, a young resident in southern Khartoum, told Reuters: "We're scared, we haven't slept for 24 hours because of the noise and the house shaking. We're worried about running out of water and food, and medicine for my diabetic father." She added, "There's so much false information and everyone is lying. We don't know when this will end, how it will end."

Tagreed Abdin, an architect living in Khartoum, told the news agency that there was a power outage and people were trying to conserve phone batteries. She said: "We can hear air strikes, shelling, and gunfire."

What did the army say?

The army said in a statement on Sunday that "the hour of victory is near". The statement read: "We pray for mercy for the innocent lives taken by this reckless adventure taken by the rebel Rapid Support militia... We will have good news for our patient and proud people soon, God willing."

International condemnation

The clashes drew global condemnation as the United States, China, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Nations, European Union and African Union appealed for an immediate end to the hostilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken consulted with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and declared on Saturday that all parties involved in the conflict in Sudan must immediately and unconditionally halt hostilities.

The Saudi state news agency reported that after a phone call, the Saudi, US and UAE foreign ministers called for a return to the framework agreement on the transition to democracy.

Meanwhile, the armed forces said it would not negotiate with the RSF unless the force dissolved.

Indian national dies in Khartoum

An Indian national named Albert Augestine succumbed to stray bullet injury, the Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted. Augestine was struck by a stray bullet on Saturday while working for the Dal Group Corporation in the African nation.

The embassy tweeted: "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements."

