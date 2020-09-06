Brexit trade deal: Brits 'do not understand', says French foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian had strong words for a man at his position as he weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between Britain and the European Union. While underlining that it was urgent that Britain and the EU reached trade deal swiftly he said that British 'did not seem to understand' that in an negotiation, discussion on all issues will take place.

There are many points of disagreement between the UK and the EU. Both sides are locked in negotiations that have not made much headway after Britain's exit (Brexit) from the EU on January 31.

The British people do not seem to understand that if one wants to negotate a good deal, one must talk about all issues," Le Drian told France Inter radio.

"It`s not going well, with only two months left, it is urgent, the countdown has started. We prefer to reach a deal but we need to discuss the whole package, including fisheries, to avoid a no-deal," he added.

The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31 but it remains in a transition phase under which EU rules still apply until Dec. 31, after which either a new trade regime comes into force or it will revert to rules set by the World Trade Organisation.

(With Reuters inputs)