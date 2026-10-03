/Brent crude and politics of pump: Fuel prices take centre stage in US midterms

The price of Brent crude oil has emerged as a crucial economic metric ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. The “war premium” linked to the US-Iran conflict is directly affecting fuel prices in America, putting rising costs at petrol pumps at the centre of the political debate, The New York Times reported.

National petrol prices are hovering near $4.50 per gallon, while diesel has surged past $6.50 per gallon.

As fuel costs rise, they are adding to wider concerns over inflation and affordability, making energy prices an increasingly important issue for voters ahead of the November elections.

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The pressure is also reaching the White House. With fuel prices becoming a political concern, the Trump administration has been pushing European allies to release strategic oil reserves to help bring prices down. Washington also warned that the United States could impose a ban on diesel exports if Europe did not act.

The US administration has argued that increasing the supply of refined products could help ease costs for consumers. A US official, quoted by AFP, said, "It is in Europe's best interest to work with the United States as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply of refined products and lower costs for consumers."

G7 agrees to release fuel reserves

Washington eventually secured support from its European allies on Friday, when G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from their reserves over four months.

The agreement is aimed at increasing fuel supplies as prices remain elevated. G7 leaders also agreed to "refrain from export restrictions on energy" and urged other countries to follow the same approach.

The seven countries agreed to "a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels to begin immediately over four months, including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days," according to a joint statement released by French President Emmanuel Macron’s office.

Trump welcomed the decision, saying European countries had agreed to release a "massive amount" of diesel from their reserves. Washington has been pushing for measures to curb rising fuel prices linked to the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

"Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil. The process will begin immediately," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

The announcement immediately affected global oil markets. US oil prices dropped sharply, falling as much as five per cent at one point, while international benchmark Brent crude briefly slipped below $100 per barrel.

Fuel prices become a political concern

The reserve release could offer some temporary relief to the Trump administration, but the wider pressure on prices remains as the wars in Iran and Ukraine continue with no end in sight.

That makes affordability a particularly important issue for voters. According to Pew Research, 51 per cent of voters specifically cited prices, inflation and general affordability as their top issue, while another 15 per cent focused directly on the rising cost of living.

Fuel prices are therefore becoming an important part of the political debate around the midterms. The issue comes as Trump faces a decline in his approval rating. A recent Reuters survey showed 32 per cent of respondents approving of his performance, while 64 per cent disapproved.

Across major poll aggregators, including RealClearPolling, Ballotpedia and Decision Desk HQ, Democrats hold a six- to eight-percentage-point lead over Republicans nationwide, at approximately 51 per cent for Democrats and 43 per cent for Republicans.