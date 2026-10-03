/Gravitas | India exports indigenous Akash missile system to Armenia, Tajikistan & Turkmenistan

As wars continue to rage across the world, the significance of missile interceptors has come to the fore, with Ukraine and US running low on its air defence stocks.

Amid this, India’s indigenous air defence system is emerging as a success story.

The Akash missile system, which was first conceptualised in 1983 and cleared for use in 2007, is now in demand from multiple countries.

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While Armenia was its first customer, India’s Defence Secretary confirmed that Akash has been exported to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as well.

Developed by DRDO, Akash is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system which provides cutting-edge air defence due to its multi-sensor data processing ability.

It can track and destroy multiple aerial threats, from fighter jets to missile drones, within a 25-kilometre radius.

During Operation Sindoor last year, indigenous systems like Akash played a key role.

It is also being positioned as a low-cost alternative for countries that cannot afford to buy huge stocks of air defence systems like THAAD and Patriot.

In December last year, DRDO successfully completed user evaluation trials of the next-generation Akash missile, which is a potent system for ensuring air defence against different types of aerial threats.

Meanwhile, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile remains India’s flagship export product.

According to India’s Defence Secretary, BrahMos exports are set to cross 600 million US dollars, with agreements to sell this high-end strategic weapon to the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

With India scaling up domestic manufacturing of weapons, it now exports defence equipment, including artillery systems and missiles, to over 80 countries.

The country’s defence exports reached over four billion US dollars in the April 2025 to March 2026 period. This was a 62 per cent jump as compared to a year ago.

According to India’s Defence Ministry, the sharp rise signalled an increasing global acceptance of Indian-made defence products.

India has now set an ambitious target of achieving 50,000 crore Indian rupees in defence exports by 2030.