/Violence erupts at CPM-SFI ‘Save Democracy’ meeting in Birati as CPM, BJP trade blame; several injured

On a wrecked stage in Birati on Friday, a young woman held a half-torn portrait of Mahatma Gandhi aloft. It was the birth anniversary of the apostle of non-violence. Around her, chairs flew and a crowd fled with many left injured. The ‘Save Democracy’ meeting at Banik More, organised by the CPM's student wing SFI, started around 6 pm. It demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and highlighted allegations of unethical activities by the state government. Chairs were smashed, the banner torn down, the platform damaged. Several people were left bloodied following which the meeting was called off.



Organisers allege attackers pulled out the microphone, then struck again when SFI tried to continue. “Some BJP-backed miscreants arrived at the meeting and started vandalising the venue. They even climbed onto the stage and damaged it,” said CPM functionary Dipsita Dhar. She alleged one worker's head was smashed, another's eyes injured, and Gandhi's photo was dishonoured in the name of nationalism. Police, she said, asked the CPM to halt its programme instead of restraining the attackers. “Despite the vandalism taking place in front of police, they remained silent spectators.”



An injured worker said, "I saw chairs flying towards us. One hit me on the head." CPM workers later blocked MB Road. ABJP's local functionary said, “No BJP supporter was involved in the incident. The allegations are completely false.” BJP leader Debashis Chowdhury blamed the meeting. He said, “They were hurling foul abuse at the BJP and shouting anti-national slogans. Locals are furious with the CPM.” He said six BJP workers were injured. Meanwhile, MLA Saurav Sikdar said, “Nobody here in North Dum Dum wants to hear the CPM's name.”

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