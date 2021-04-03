Brazil's Rio de Janeiro extends coronavirus restrictions amid rising death toll

One of the busiest cities in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, has decided to extend the coronavirus restrictions imposed two weeks ago.

The authorities have decided to extend the restrictions seeking to limit person-to-person transmission in the city.

This decision has been taken after the death toll due to coronavirus saw an alarming increase in the city. While the decision attracted criticism, the city’s mayor defended his decision.

"If there had been a major drop we could have reduced the restrictions," Mayor Eduardo Paes told the local media.

"I want to open beaches, restaurants and bars, but that decision is based on scientific data," he said. "You have to give a little more time, no matter how hard it is for companies and for those looking for work to earn a living. These decreases in people-to-people contact are already paying off."

While the death toll has been increasing, the occupancy rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) has continued to remain over 90 per cent.

March has been one of the deadliest months for Brazil since the pandemic began as the country registered more than 66,573 deaths, which is double the toll from July 2020 — labelled as the worst month for Brazil in the pandemic.

Rio de Janeiro, in particular, has recorded more than 37,000 deaths with a mortality rate of 215 per 100,000.

While the restrictions have been extended, the mayor has announced the reopening of schools for in-person classes from Tuesday. However, all non-essential businesses (such as restaurants, cinemas and museums) will stay closed till Friday and may reopen only with restricted hours.