Covid in Brazil 'out of control', says the journalist who sued Bolsonaro for derogatory remarks

Brazil is now widely viewed as the epicentre of the pandemic, with the highest number of daily deaths of any nation.

“We have people dying because of lack of oxygen, people are literally suffocating. The situation is completely out of control,” said journalist Patricia Campos Mello.

Campos Mello comments came after Brazil registered on Tuesday a daily record tally of Covid deaths, recording more than 3,700 deaths, according to data from Brazil’s health ministry.

Patricia Campos Mello, a reporter for Folha de Sao Paulo, had sued President Jair Bolsonaro after he made remarks that questioned her credibility.

The Covid-19 death toll spiralled out of control in Brazil in March, more than doubling the country's previous monthly record.

Brazil reported 66,573 people had died of Covid-19 in March -- more than twice as many fatalities as the country's second-deadliest month of the pandemic, July 2020.

The virus has killed more than 2.8 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. And though the world is looking to vaccines to end the upheaval Covid-19 has brought, rollouts are off to a sputtering start in many countries.

That includes Brazil, where health experts say the explosion of cases is partly driven by a local variant of the virus known as P1, which can re-infect people who have had the original strain and is believed to be more contagious.

"Never in Brazilian history have we seen a single event kill so many people" in one month, said Doctor Miguel Nicolelis, former pandemic response coordinator for Brazil's impoverished northeast.

With the southern hemisphere winter approaching and the virus spreading fast, Brazil is facing "a perfect storm," he said.

