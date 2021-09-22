Brazil's budget airline Gol to bring flying taxis to Sao Paulo

If all goes well, Sao Paulo may see a fleet of small aircrafts that'll ferrt commuters in and around the congested city in near future. Brazillian budget airline Gol has struck a deal to make this a reality. Chief executive of Avolon, the company that'll provide aircrafts to Gol was quoted by Financial Times as saying that the move is going to be a "disruptor" that will "democratise air travel".

Sao Paulo's super-rich have access to helicopters that are often seen flying between the high-end beachfront properties. But for the common citizen, it is the roads and usual vehicles. Sao Paulo has a population of 12 million and has more than 8 million cars. Air taxis may thus help residents of this congested city.

“Our basic estimate at the moment is that the operating cost here for this aircraft will be the equivalent of $1 per passenger over a 25-mile trip,” Dómhnal Slattery, chief executive of Avalon was quoted as saying by Financial Times. Avolon is providing the air taxis to budget airline Gol.

“We think we can get the cost of this down to the equivalent of an Uber ride, equivalent to downtown Manhattan to JFK.” Slattery further told Financial Times.

Gol (GOLL4.SA) said on Tuesday that the VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by Britain's Vertical Aerospace, would boost its domestic regional offering and help it reach its 2050 carbon neutrality goal, lifting its shares in Sao Paulo.

"The VA-X4 is ideal for a city like Sao Paulo," Vertical Aerospace CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "Our eVTOLs will transform how we travel around high population density cities that are clogged with traffic."

Avolon, which has agreed to buy up to 500 of the aircraft from the British manufacturer, said it was close to reaching agreement with Asian operators for the remaining 250 jets, with deals expected within 6-12 months.

"I would fully expect us to have placed all of our initial 500 order in that time frame," Avolon Chief Commercial Officer Paul Geaney told Reuters.

"We'll be looking to Asia after Sao Paulo."

Gol said the move is part of its commercial strategy to invest in regional air transportation. The airline intends to open up new routes to "underserved domestic markets".

(With inputs from agencies)