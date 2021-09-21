Unvaccinated Bolsonaro forced to eat on sidewalk as New York eateries deny entry

Vaccine skeptic Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has himself not received Covid jabs, was forced to eat on New York sidewalk on the very first night as city restaurants do not allow entry for unvaccinated individuals. Bolsonaro is in New York for United Nations General Assembly.

Two Cabinet ministers in his delegation posted a photo in which Bolsonaro and his aides could be seen munching on slices of Pizza on Sunday night.

Bolsonaro's supporters praised the "simplicity" of their leader.

Asked by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting on Monday whether he had been vaccinated, Bolsonaro replied: "No. Not yet."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed to world leaders, "including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil," to get vaccinated before attending the U.N. gathering in the city.

"If you don't want to be vaccinated, don't bother coming," de Blasio said at a news conference.

Last week, General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid notified the 193-member states that the U.N.'s COVID-19 vaccination honor system will remain in place for presidents, prime ministers and diplomats. They are not required to show proof of immunization.

Some leaders are staying away and sending a video statement instead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's mission to the United Nations declined to comment on reports a Brazilian diplomat had tested positive in New York.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "We are aware of the reports and are in contact with the Brazilian mission."

Bolsonaro will be the first head of state to address the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

