Brazil President says hydroxychloroquine will cure his coronavirus

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident he will swiftly recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine.

For the unversed, hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19.

Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

The 65-year-old right-wing populist has been known to mingle in crowds -- at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and that it would be nothing more than a "little flu" if he were to contract it.

The president underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine.

He also posted a video to Facebook of him taking his third dose of hydroxychloroquine, which has also been promoted by President Donald Trump..

Brazil, the world's sixth-biggest nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the outbreak's most lethal hot spots. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, and over 1.5 million have been infected.

Both numbers are the world's second-highest totals, behind those of the US.

Bolsonaro had earlier said that there is no way to prevent 70% of the population falling ill with COVID-19 and that local authorities' efforts to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.

Over the weekend, the Brazilian leader celebrated American Independence Day with the US Ambassador to Brazil, then shared pictures on social media showing him in close quarters with the diplomat, several ministers and aides. None wore masks.